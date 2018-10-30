British Museum teams up with China's Jinri Toutiao

The British Museum has announced that it is cooperating with Chinese information platform Jinri Toutiao to promote and sell museum merchandise.



The Museum in the Cloud exhibition opened on Friday in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province to show off some of the items that will be available through Toutiao. The exhibition is displaying more than 70 replicas of famous items from the museum's Mesopotamia, ancient Egypt, ancient Greek, ancient Rome and European Middle Ages halls, as well as related cultural and creative products.



According to Toutiao, the title Cloud Museum has two meanings. The first refers to the exhibition located on the 116th floor of the Shenzhen Pingan International Finance Center, the highest skyscraper in the city, while the second refers to the online system which the British Museum uses to better interact with visitors and guide them in appreciating its collection.



Each display at the Shenzhen exhibition makes use of this h5 audio guide system, which was jointly developed by the British Museum and Toutiao. Visitors can learn more about each item by simply scanning a nearby QR code.



The museum is also working with Toutiao to operate a WeChat account.





