Handicraft master Mi Zhenxiong donates latest artwork to Cloisonne Art Museum of China

Jingtai Liufu by Mi Zhenxiong Photo: Courtesy of Song Yanchao

Chinese handicraft master Mi Zhenxiong donated his latest cloisonne series Jingtai Liufu, or Six Happy Cloisonne Vases, to Beijing's Cloisonne Art Museum of China on Sunday.Mi, who has more than 60 years of experience making cloisonné, is well-known for his exquisite vases. His latest work consists of six calabash-shaped vases similar to those owned by the imperial family during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). In Chinese, calabashes are an auspicious symbol because the Chinese word for the woody fruit sounds very similar to the words for "fortune" and "salary."Similar vases have been given to foreign leaders as national gifts including former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.At the donation ceremony on Sunday, Mi said that he spent two years designing the vases.