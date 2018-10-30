Scenes from Menogga's Garden Photo: Courtesy of Liu Haidong

For thousands of years, flowers and the God of Flowers have dominated the folk stories of the Zhuang people in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. According to these stories, all the Zhuang people are flowers in the garden of Menogga, the goddess who created humanity.On Monday and Tuesday nights, dancers from Guangxi performed a tribute to the beauty of flowers through the dance drama Menogga's Garden at the Poly Theater in Beijing.According to scriptwriter Feng Shuangbai, the drama takes place in an imaginary world of flowers and a human world full of love. It consists of four large scenes that explore Zhuang traditions such as the harvest and sacrificial offerings.In addition to the storytelling, the drama also emphasizes stage design and the use of props including real unhusked rice and bamboo poles.The drama will be performed next at a local cultural center in Guangxi in December and then head to Singapore in January 2019.