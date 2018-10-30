The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou presents

One of the Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou's premium rooms Photo: Courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton

After completing the first phase of its deluxe rooms' facelift in time for its 10th anniversary this year, The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou unveils its latest addition of stylish premium rooms in late October, 2018. These rooms showcase a perfect combination of contemporary and classic, and the gold standard of The Ritz-Carlton."We are proud to introduce new signature premium rooms which offer modern luxury at its finest," said the hotel's general manager Matthias Vogt. "These rooms have features of their own, reflecting elements of the hotel's sense of place."International award-winning design studios, HOK and HBA, were appointed to design guestrooms which can provide luxury residential experiences with exquisite attention to detail. The redesigned guestrooms have combined the luxury hotel brand with the culture and historical charm of modern China, so as to evoke timeless elegance. The premium room features distinctive living spaces with character pieces.The design inspiration of the premium room is taken from nature, a balance of past and present, East and West, structured and organic forms conveyed in the floral-based carpet patterns. Exuding soft, romantic tones of the beige, periwinkle and muted grey palette, this spacious guestroom harmoniously blends oriental elements while still evoking timeless elegance.Materials are selected for richness. The color of aquamarine and olive green are found sparingly in accents of decorative trims and pillows, which are crafted from rich velvets, silks and soft wools. Each spacious guestroom is fitted with the signature Simmons Beautyrest Black mattress, extraordinary 400-thread-count linens set to capture the effortless luxury of The Ritz-Carlton beds to present remarkable texture and comfort perfectly, ensuring a restful night's sleep for guests.Travelers can watch films on an oversized 55-inch high-definition smart television and enjoy the spectacular city skyline or Pearl River view with the iconic landmark, Canton Tower. Additionally, the mahogany-lined walk-in closet, marble-clad five-fixture bathroom, automatic close stool and luxurious toiletries provide guests with exclusive comfort and convenience.Situated in the new CBD Pearl River New City of Tianhe district, The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, recognized for four consecutive years as a Forbes Five-Star Hotel, is a luxury destination in the Southern China hub.Distinctive services and facilities include 351 guest rooms, 91 luxurious serviced apartments and five restaurants and lounges. Among them, the signature Cantonese restaurant, Lai Heen, received one Michelin star in 2018. An extensive health club and The Ritz-Carlton Spa rejuvenate body and mind, while extensive catering and meeting facilities span over 3,300 square meters, including a large pillarless grand ballroom that measures 1,209 square meters.