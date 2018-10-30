QRs take flight

A passenger puts his smartphone above a QR code reader to have the QR code scanned for check-in at a gate at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Monday. The airport has started allowing digital check-in for cross-sea flights as well as flights to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan starting on Monday, becoming the first airport in the Chinese mainland to use such technology. Following the Pudong airport, airports in Beijing, Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province and Changsha, capital of Central China's Hunan Province are also mulling plans to adopt digital check-in options. Photo: IC