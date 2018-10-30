US’ tariff warning poses no threats: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a press conference on Tuesday that China and the US have all along been in communication about exchanges at all levels amid the two countries' ongoing trade war.



The remarks came after a Bloomberg news report on Monday, saying that Washington was preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports by early December if talks next month between China and the US fail to ease tensions.



"If the US wants to resolve the trade friction through negotiations, then the two could talk in an equal and serious manner, rather than making such a voice, which will not pose any threat to China," Lu said.



The US President Donald Trump said he thinks there will be "a great deal" with China on trade, but warned that he has billions of dollars worth of new tariffs ready to go if a deal isn't made.



"I think that we will make a great deal with China and it has to be great, because they've drained our country," Trump told FOX News Channel's "The Ingraham Angle" during an interview on Monday.



Trump said in the interview that he would like to make a deal now, but that China was not ready.



He did not elaborate.



"And I have $267 billion waiting to go if we can't make a deal," Trump said.



If the US is not willing to promote win-win cooperation with China then China is fully confident in being able to continue with its reforms and develop itself, Lu added.



The US has already imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, and China has responded with retaliatory duties on $110 billion worth of US goods.



Trump has long threatened to impose tariffs on all remaining Chinese goods imports into the US if China fails to meet US demands for sweeping changes to Chinese trade, technology transfers and industrial subsidy policies.





