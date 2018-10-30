NDRC approves rail

The National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), China's top economic planner, approved the construction of a high-speed rail between Chongqing to Qianjiang on Tuesday, according to a statement released on the website of NDRC.
With an investment of 53.5 billion yuan ($7.69 billion), the 265-kilometer railway starts from Southwest China's Chongqing, and ends at Qianjiang in Central China's Hubei Province.
The railway is established to further implement the development strategy of the Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone, as well as to improve the layout of the high-speed railway network in the nearby area, NDRC said in the statement on Tuesday.