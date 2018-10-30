Nearly 700,000 candidates apply to take civil service entrance exam

Some 576,392 out of 691,111 applicants were approved to take China's 2019 national civil service entrance test as of 4 pm on Sunday, according to education service provider offcn.com.



The country's preferential policies for the development of remote and western regions drew the biggest number of applicants.



Some 193,569 were approved to take the exam for 3,441 vacant positions in remote western China.



More than a thousand people applied for each of the top six vacancies.



Sixty-nine positions received no applicants, or 2 percent of the total positions on offer.



Working as a National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Survey Office staff member for an investigation team in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, received as many as 1,863 applications, domestic news portal cyol.com reported.



One person will be hired for that position and it requires working in remote areas and harsh conditions.



Guangdong Provincial Tax Service, a branch of the State Administration of Taxation, approved nearly 200,000 applicants. On average, each job had 40 applicants. Some 6,045 tax jobs in 38 departments received applications from 12,092 people.



Global Times





