Learning Chinese

Chat attack

new poor person



新穷人



(xīn qiónɡrén)

A: I came to the big city to make it big, but in the end I ended up a modern new poor person.



我一个人来大城市打拼,结果没想到活成了现代新穷人,真是太惨了。



(wǒ yíɡè rén lái dà chénɡshì dǎpīn, jiéɡuǒ méi xiǎnɡdào huó chénɡ le xiàndài xīn qiónɡrén, zhēnshì tài cǎn le.)

B: What do you mean?



你这话是什么意思？



(nǐ zhèhuà shì shénme yìsi?)

A: You haven't heard of this before? A new poor person is someone like us, we are highly educated, work in a fancy office building, but in reality our quality of life is very low.



你没听说过吗？像咱们这种受过高等教育,在高档写字楼里工作但实际上生活水平很低的就是新穷人。



(nǐ méi tīnɡshuō ɡuò ma? xiànɡ zánmén zhèzhǒnɡ shòu ɡuò ɡāoděnɡ jiàoyù, zài ɡāodànɡ xiězì lóu lǐ ɡōnɡzuò dàn shíjì shànɡ shēnɡhuó shuǐpínɡ hěndī de jiùshì xīn qiónɡrén.)

B: You summarized it really well. You really got me where it hurts.



这话概括的真是精辟啊,你真是全部戳中了我的痛点。



(zhèhuà ɡàikuò de zhēnshì jīnɡpì a, nǐ zhēnshì quánbù chuōzhònɡ le wǒ de tònɡdiǎn.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









