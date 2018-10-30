Happy birthday:



Someone new may have your heart skipping a beat. Do not rush head first into things. Love is not a race, so there is no reason you shouldn't take your time and get to know each other properly. Money matters will be highlighted. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 8, 10, 15.



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will be courting failure if you let your responsibilities slide for even a little bit today. Your plans are entering a critical phase, so do what you can to avoid even making the smallest of mistakes. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although it may feel like you're running in circles when it comes to your career, you are actually slowly but surely making good progress. Stick to what you have been doing and good things will come your way soon. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will receive the answers you seek if you open your mind to the universe. Do not be afraid to face some hard truths. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a great time to research long-term investments. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will be able to get far today so long as you successfully avoid distractions. Although goofing off a bit will be tempting, that road will only lead to trouble. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You are the rock that everyone else leans on. While this role can feel thankless sometimes, others have noticed and appreciate your efforts. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Don't be afraid to approach things today from a different direction. By doing so you will be able to uncover opportunities that have gone unnoticed by others. Inspiration will be found in artistic activities. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Although travel may not be in the cards for you, there are other ways to get out and see the world. Consider taking a class or watching a documentary on a subject that interests you. An emergency at work may spoil your free time. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Getting back to nature will bring some much needed peace and quiet into your life. This is a great time to go hiking or for a short walk in the nearest park. A friend may be in need of a shoulder to cry on. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The alignment of the stars means that good fortune is heading your way. This will be an excellent time to push your plans forward as your chances of success will be higher than usual. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



If someone is being overly aggressive and rude to you today, just move on instead of butting heads with them. Getting mired down in conflict will only waste your time. Take some time out to treat yourself to something special. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



If you do not proceed more aggressively than usual today, you are highly likely to run into some serious trouble. Sometimes you have to be a little heartless to push your plans forward. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



An emergency may throw a monkey wrench into your schedule today. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to affairs of the heart. ✭✭✭