Source:Global Times Published: 2018/10/30 20:03:40

ACROSS

  1 Blackens meat

  6 Offshore greeting

 10 Inhale with astonishment

 14 Resurrected

 15 Easy running gait

 16 Singer Fitzgerald

 17 Edible equines (Start)

 20 U-turn from after

 21 Shake, as liquids

 22 Star quality

 25 Old code pioneer

 26 Guest columnist's essay

 30 Nabisco offering

 32 It involves long stretches

 35 Upper-class Brit

 41 Edible equines (Middle)

 43 Like the wind

 44 U-turn from every single time

 45 Holier ___ thou

47 In a skillful manner

 48 Valentine gifts

 53 Borden's ad cow

 56 Hug tightly

 58 Hypnotic state

 63 Edible equines (End)

 66 Edible Pacific root

 67 Royal in a sari

 68 Home buyer's option

 69 Make like a geyser

 70 Resting over

 71 Accumulate strategically

DOWN

  1 Dungeness creature

  2 Quarterback's shout

  3 "Dream on, clown!"

  4 Makeover

  5 Trap

  6 Hearty pub brew

  7 Manually attack weeds

  8 Sense-dulling drug

  9 Safe cracker of old films

 10 Affect emotionally

 11 Site of applauded kisses

 12 Vegas pull-downs

 13 Check recipient

 18 PI or sleuth

 19 That dude?

 23 Scot's fishing spot

 24 Weapons stockpile

 26 Hawaiian island

 27 Barely paid labor

 28 Goofs up

 29 Two pills, often

 31 Brewery oven

 33 Servant of a small queen

 34 "This ___ what I expected"

 36 Chain in a cell

 37 Minuscule amount

 38 Cotton on a stick

 39 Cash register

 40 "___ in America"

 42 Charged particles

 46 Jazz fan, old-school

 48 Stops being busy

 49 Scheduled in a bar?

 50 Frighten

 51 Macaroni variety

 52 "Do the Right Thing" character

 54 "___ be my pleasure"

 55 Soap's Kane

 57 "... ___, whatever will be ..."

 59 Splittable bit

 60 La ___ (strange weather pattern)

 61 New England fishes

 62 A relative of Cain

 64 Plastic ___ Band

 65 Bitty bite

Solution



 

