Puzzle

ACROSS1 Blackens meat6 Offshore greeting10 Inhale with astonishment14 Resurrected15 Easy running gait16 Singer Fitzgerald17 Edible equines (Start)20 U-turn from after21 Shake, as liquids22 Star quality25 Old code pioneer26 Guest columnist's essay30 Nabisco offering32 It involves long stretches35 Upper-class Brit41 Edible equines (Middle)43 Like the wind44 U-turn from every single time45 Holier ___ thou47 In a skillful manner48 Valentine gifts53 Borden's ad cow56 Hug tightly58 Hypnotic state63 Edible equines (End)66 Edible Pacific root67 Royal in a sari68 Home buyer's option69 Make like a geyser70 Resting over71 Accumulate strategicallyDOWN1 Dungeness creature2 Quarterback's shout3 "Dream on, clown!"4 Makeover5 Trap6 Hearty pub brew7 Manually attack weeds8 Sense-dulling drug9 Safe cracker of old films10 Affect emotionally11 Site of applauded kisses12 Vegas pull-downs13 Check recipient18 PI or sleuth19 That dude?23 Scot's fishing spot24 Weapons stockpile26 Hawaiian island27 Barely paid labor28 Goofs up29 Two pills, often31 Brewery oven33 Servant of a small queen34 "This ___ what I expected"36 Chain in a cell37 Minuscule amount38 Cotton on a stick39 Cash register40 "___ in America"42 Charged particles46 Jazz fan, old-school48 Stops being busy49 Scheduled in a bar?50 Frighten51 Macaroni variety52 "Do the Right Thing" character54 "___ be my pleasure"55 Soap's Kane57 "... ___, whatever will be ..."59 Splittable bit60 La ___ (strange weather pattern)61 New England fishes62 A relative of Cain64 Plastic ___ Band65 Bitty bite

Solution