Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Blackens meat
6 Offshore greeting
10 Inhale with astonishment
14 Resurrected
15 Easy running gait
16 Singer Fitzgerald
17 Edible equines (Start)
20 U-turn from after
21 Shake, as liquids
22 Star quality
25 Old code pioneer
26 Guest columnist's essay
30 Nabisco offering
32 It involves long stretches
35 Upper-class Brit
41 Edible equines (Middle)
43 Like the wind
44 U-turn from every single time
45 Holier ___ thou
47 In a skillful manner
48 Valentine gifts
53 Borden's ad cow
56 Hug tightly
58 Hypnotic state
63 Edible equines (End)
66 Edible Pacific root
67 Royal in a sari
68 Home buyer's option
69 Make like a geyser
70 Resting over
71 Accumulate strategically
DOWN
1 Dungeness creature
2 Quarterback's shout
3 "Dream on, clown!"
4 Makeover
5 Trap
6 Hearty pub brew
7 Manually attack weeds
8 Sense-dulling drug
9 Safe cracker of old films
10 Affect emotionally
11 Site of applauded kisses
12 Vegas pull-downs
13 Check recipient
18 PI or sleuth
19 That dude?
23 Scot's fishing spot
24 Weapons stockpile
26 Hawaiian island
27 Barely paid labor
28 Goofs up
29 Two pills, often
31 Brewery oven
33 Servant of a small queen
34 "This ___ what I expected"
36 Chain in a cell
37 Minuscule amount
38 Cotton on a stick
39 Cash register
40 "___ in America"
42 Charged particles
46 Jazz fan, old-school
48 Stops being busy
49 Scheduled in a bar?
50 Frighten
51 Macaroni variety
52 "Do the Right Thing" character
54 "___ be my pleasure"
55 Soap's Kane
57 "... ___, whatever will be ..."
59 Splittable bit
60 La ___ (strange weather pattern)
61 New England fishes
62 A relative of Cain
64 Plastic ___ Band
65 Bitty bite
Solution