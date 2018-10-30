Bus found deep below Yangtze













Rescuer from Blue Sky Rescue sends an underwater robot to the Yangtze River to detect the location of the sunken bus on Monday in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Photos: Courtesy of Blue Sky Rescue













A member of a rescue team on the spot said they have found the bus which figured in a collision with a car in Chongqing Municipality deep below the Yangtze River.

Luo Mingwen, from the Blue Sky Rescue, a civil organization participating in the rescue efforts, told the Global Times on Tuesday that they had found the bus 69 meters below the torrential Yangtze River.

The ill-fated bus, which collided with a car on a bridge on 10 am Sunday, broke through the bridge railings and plunged the Yangtze River.

Using both an acoustic detection sonar device and underwater robot, the Blue Sky Rescue submitted visual evidence of the bus' location to local authorities on Monday, and the rescue team led by Shanghai Salvage under the Ministry of Transport (MOT) was trying to pull the bus out of the river on Tuesday, Luo said.

The underwater robot has found the bus lying sideways about 70 meters underwater.

Rescuers have conducted three rounds of underwater operations as of Tuesday afternoon, retrieving five more bodies from the water, including that of a minor, the MOT China Water Transport's Sina Weibo said on Tuesday.

"It is still hard to say if the rescue team can salvage the sunken bus, as the underwater pressure and the depth of the location itself adds to the difficulty," Luo said.

The Blue Sky Rescue branch in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality arrived barely half an hour after being alerted by Chongqing authorities.

Police confirmed on Monday that 15 people were on the bus, including the bus driver, Chongqing-based news site cqnews.net reported.

The female car driver, surnamed Kuang, who was previously under police care after the accident, has been returned home, Kuang's husband, whose surname is Xiong, told China Central Television on Tuesday.

Xiong told the Chengdu-based Fengmian News that his wife has six years of driving experience, and she has been driving the car involved in the accident for four years.

In previous media reports, the cause of the accident was reportedly due to a female driver passing the wrong lane, which has created a stir on Chinese social media and renewed discrimination against female drivers. However, the reports were proven false.

The 42-year-old bus driver, whose surname is Ran, stayed up until dawn Sunday and posted a song he sang on a karaoke app at 5:24 am, with a description that reads, "I didn't sing it well," Chengdu Economic Daily reported on Monday.

Ran has been driving since he got his driver's license in October 1994, the Beijing Youth Daily reported on Monday.