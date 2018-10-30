Prosecutor of Saudi Arabia visits consulate in Istanbul

Saudi Arabia's chief prosecutor on Tuesday visited the consulate in Istanbul where journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.



The head of the Saudi investigation, Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb, who last week acknowledged that the killing was "premeditated," did not make a statement as he arrived at the compound.



Earlier in the day he met Istanbul chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan for the second time.



On Monday, Mojeb had asked to be given the full findings of the Turkish investigation including all images and audio recordings, Turkish broadcaster TRT reported.



The Turkish investigators rejected the request, TRT said, instead calling on the Saudi prosecutor to reveal information about the location of Khashoggi's body, which has not yet been found.



They also repeated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call for the 18 suspects arrested by Saudi Arabia over the murder be sent to Turkey for trial, according to TRT. Riyadh has refused the request.



The case has sparked a PR crisis for the oil-rich Gulf nation, which is seeking to draw a line under the case.



Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor who had criticized Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, has not been seen after entering the consulate on October 2 to obtain paperwork for his marriage to his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.





