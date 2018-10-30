All exhibiton halls to be ready for CIIE

A Taurus milling machine from German Waldrich Coburg is adjusted at an exhibition hall in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, on Oct. 30, 2018. The final work is underway to get all eight exhibition halls ready for the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Workers install exhibits at an exhibition hall in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, on Oct. 30, 2018. The final work is underway to get all eight exhibition halls ready for the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An AW189 helicopter from Italian Leonardo S.p.A. is seen at an exhibition hall in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, on Oct. 30, 2018. The final work is underway to get all eight exhibition halls ready for the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A technician guides the installation of exhibits at an exhibition hall in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, on Oct. 30, 2018. The final work is underway to get all eight exhibition halls ready for the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Workers carry materials at an exhibition hall in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, on Oct. 30, 2018. The final work is underway to get all eight exhibition halls ready for the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)