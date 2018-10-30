Icardi double lifts Inter to 2nd place in Serie A

Mauro Icardi scored in either half as Inter Milan beat Lazio 3-0 under the rain in Rome on Monday to move ahead of ­Napoli and into second place behind Juventus in Serie A.



Inter skipper Icardi tapped in the opener after 28 minutes with Marcelo Brozovic adding a second before the break.



The Argentine snatched the third after 70 minutes in the Stadio Olimpico, as Inter overtook Napoli on goal difference with 22 points from 10 games.



Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli were held 1-1 by Roma on Sunday.



Inter and Napoli are both six points behind Juventus who beat Empoli 2-1 on Saturday thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo double.



"We're on the right track," said Icardi after his side's sixth straight league win.



Now he has scored six league goals this season.



"I'm going through a good period of form along with ­Inter," he said. "We're playing well... and want to do even ­better."



Lazio remain fourth but have not lost to all their leading rivals - Juventus, Napoli, Roma and now Inter.



