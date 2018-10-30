Sabalenka edges out Barty in WTA Elite Trophy opener in Zhuhai

Aryna Sabalenka takes a selfie with a fan after beating Ashleigh Barty in the WTA Elite Trophy on Tuesday in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. Photo: VCG

Big-hitting Aryna Sabalenka was too strong for Ashleigh Barty in the opening singles clash of the WTA Elite Trophy in China on Tuesday, taking the match 6-4, 6-4.



The tournament's youngest player produced some typically aggressive tennis in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, showing the form that has seen her shoot up the world rankings from 39th to 12th place in just three months.



Belarus' Sabalenka, 20, made the most of breaking Australian Barty, 22, in the very first game of the match, seeing out a nip-and-tuck opening set.



Sabalenka looked the more confident in the early stages, and the third seed strained her nerve to pull out her first two aces to clinch the set.



Ninth seed Barty took the initiative in the second set, breaking in the fourth game, only for Sabalenka to break back in Barty's two following service games.



The pair produced some thrilling base-line battles for the spectators at the Hengqin International Tennis Center, but Sabalenka turned the screw to see out the match in one hour and 26 minutes.



Sabalenka and Barty's clash was their first round-robin match, with both yet to play eighth seed and world No.18 Caroline Garcia from France.



Barty told journalists, "I'm disappointed not to come away with the win, but I'll have another opportunity in the next few days to try and finish my season on a real high."



Asked about the strength of the field in Zhuhai, the 2017 semifinalist said, "It's phenomenal. I think last year was good, but this year's another level.



"We have the top 20 players in the world this year who are fighting right until the end of the season, which is really positive."



The Elite Trophy features 12 players ranked roughly from nine to 20.



This year's total prize money is $2.35 million across the singles and doubles tournaments.



