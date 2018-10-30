Solari takes first training session

Santiago Solari took charge of his first training session as interim Real Madrid coach on Tuesday.



The Argentinian, a former midfielder with the Spanish Liga giants, has replaced Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked following Real's 5-1 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.



According to rules in Spain, Solari's temporary tenure with the Champions League holders can last no more than 14 days, after which the club must decide to appoint him permanently or find another coach to replace Lopetegui.

