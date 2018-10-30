Chinese league finishes maiden stop

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

The Chinese sailing league completed its ­maiden stop on Monday in Binhai of Weifang in East China's Shandong Province, with Gao Mengfan claiming the title in the men's distance race.Zhang Dongshuang, winner in the women's laser radial race, said the race could help sailors hone their skills."The league will be very helpful in preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," said Zhang, who was competing against her national teammates.The prize money of the Weifang event is 195,000 yuan ($29,000).