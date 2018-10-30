Recycling agriculture developed in China's Zhejiang

Rural cooperative staff members feed sheep with recycled rice straw at Qianshanxia Village in Wuxing District of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 30, 2018. Since 2016, the cooperative has explored to develop recycling agriculture by organically incorporating rice planting with sheep breeding. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows harvesters reaping rice in a field at Qianshanxia Village in Wuxing District of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Since 2016, the cooperative has explored to develop recycling agriculture by organically incorporating rice planting with sheep breeding. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows harvesters reaping rice in a field at Qianshanxia Village in Wuxing District of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Since 2016, the cooperative has explored to develop recycling agriculture by organically incorporating rice planting with sheep breeding. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A rural cooperative staff member reaps rice with a harvester in a field at Qianshanxia Village in Wuxing District of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 30, 2018. Since 2016, the cooperative has explored to develop recycling agriculture by organically incorporating rice planting with sheep breeding. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A rural cooperative staff member recycles rice straw as fodder for sheep in a field at Qianshanxia Village in Wuxing District of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 30, 2018. Since 2016, the cooperative has explored to develop recycling agriculture by organically incorporating rice planting with sheep breeding. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)