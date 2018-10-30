Scenery of desert poplar trees along Tarim River in China's Xinjiang

Photo taken on Oct. 25, 2018 shows desert poplar trees along a road in Luntai County sitting in the middle and lower reaches of Tarim River, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Tarim River, China's longest inland river, runs 1,321 kilometers along the rim of the barren Tarim Basin. Xinjiang has infused 7 billion cubic meters of water to the dry trunk stream of the lower reaches of the Tarim River in 18 rounds of water diversion since 2000, making the local forest of desert poplar a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A shepherd grazes sheep around desert poplar trees in Yuli County sitting in the middle and lower reaches of Tarim River, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2018. The Tarim River, China's longest inland river, runs 1,321 kilometers along the rim of the barren Tarim Basin. Xinjiang has infused 7 billion cubic meters of water to the dry trunk stream of the lower reaches of the Tarim River in 18 rounds of water diversion since 2000, making the local forest of desert poplar a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Photo taken on Oct. 25, 2018 shows desert poplar trees along a road in Yuli County sitting in the middle and lower reaches of Tarim River, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Tarim River, China's longest inland river, runs 1,321 kilometers along the rim of the barren Tarim Basin. Xinjiang has infused 7 billion cubic meters of water to the dry trunk stream of the lower reaches of the Tarim River in 18 rounds of water diversion since 2000, making the local forest of desert poplar a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A car travels on a road flanked by desert poplar trees in Yuli County sitting in the middle and lower reaches of Tarim River, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2018. The Tarim River, China's longest inland river, runs 1,321 kilometers along the rim of the barren Tarim Basin. Xinjiang has infused 7 billion cubic meters of water to the dry trunk stream of the lower reaches of the Tarim River in 18 rounds of water diversion since 2000, making the local forest of desert poplar a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)