Scenery of SW China's Longyu Village

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 29, 2018 shows the scenery of advection fog that usually appears in winter in Longyu Village in Bijiang District of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2018 shows the scenery of advection fog that usually appears in winter in Longyu Village in Bijiang District of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2018 shows the scenery of advection fog that usually appears in winter in Longyu Village in Bijiang District of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A photographer takes photos of advection fog that usually appears in winter in Longyu Village in Bijiang District of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 29, 2018.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2018 shows the scenery of advection fog that usually appears in winter in Longyu Village in Bijiang District of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2018 shows the scenery of advection fog that usually appears in winter in Longyu Village in Bijiang District of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)