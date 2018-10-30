Trump hopes to end birthright citizenship; Chinese planning US births not worried

Migrants trying to enter the US cross the Suchiate River from Tecun Uman in Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo in Mexico on Monday, after a security fence on the international bridge was reinforced to prevent migrants from crossing. Photo: VCG

US President Donald Trump plans to abolish the right to citizenship for anyone born in the United States - guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution - with an executive order, he said in an interview excerpt released Tuesday.While Trump asserts that he can change the provision with such an order, that is far from certain: there is a set process for modifying the constitution, which does not include presidential decree."It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't," Trump said in an interview with Axios. "Now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."The president's opposition to the constitutional provision centers specifically on the fact that children born in the US to immigrant parents - whether they are in the country legally or not - are automatically citizens."We're the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby and the person is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits. It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous and it has to end," he said.Trump said he had spoken to legal counsel about it and that the change is in the works."It's in the process, it'll happen - with an executive order."Chinese companies are doing a booming business helping Chinese parents to give birth to their child in the US. A search on China's search engine baidu.com for key words "giving birth in the US" and "acquiring US citizenship," shows hundreds of results. A number of agencies tout the benefits of having a child with US citizenship, including better education and an easier path to citizenship for the child's parents.An employee of Pang Baba, an agency that helps Chinese women give birth in the US, told the Global Times that Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship "isn't definite," and an executive order "could not violate the US Constitution."A 33-year-old Chinese man has paid a Chinese agency $200,000 to help him find a surrogate mother to give birth to his child in the US. He too doesn't think Trump's threat will come to fruition. "I don't think it's easy for Trump to amend the US Constitution," said the man who asked not to be identified.He told the Global Times that if Trump's announcement had been made earlier, he wouldn't have signed the contract with the agency. "US citizenship is important to me. But the deal is sealed, I have no other choice but to continue it," said the man who works in real estate business in East China's Shandong Province.If Trump is able to amend the Constitution, many Chinese people will abandon the US and look elsewhere to give birth, the man said. "Instead, I think we will consider other Southeast Asian countries," he said.