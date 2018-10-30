China, Russia hold meeting on humanities cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Tuesday co-chaired the 19th session of the China-Russia Committee on Humanities Cooperation in Beijing, calling on the two sides to strengthen people-to-people exchanges.



Next year is the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Russia. Sun said that the two sides should pass down the concept of everlasting friendship from generation to generation and promote cooperation in education, culture, health, sports, film, media, tourism, youth and archives to achieve more pragmatic results.



The two sides should deepen humanities exchanges under the framework of "China's Northeast-Russia's Far East" and "Yangtze River-Volga River" regional cooperation mechanisms, she said.



Golikova said that Russia-China relations have shown a strong momentum of growth over recent years, and the two sides should continue to deepen pragmatic cooperation on humanities.



The two sides signed nine cooperative documents during the meeting.

