Zambia upbeat on Madagascar holding free and fair presidential polls

The Zambian government on Tuesday expressed optimism that Madagascar will hold free and fair presidential elections.



Madagascar will hold the first round of presidential elections on Nov. 7 and the second round will be held on Dec. 19, 2018.



Joseph Malanji, Zambia's Foreign Affairs Minister, said he was confident that the work done by all stakeholders would necessitate the holding of free and fair elections.



The Zambian minister, in remarks delivered as Southern African Development Community (SADC) Head of Mission and Chair of SADC Ministers on the Organ on Defense, Security and Peace, said he was satisfied that the electoral register was audited and verified and that the electoral body had met its target to register voters, according to a statement.



He further dismissed calls by some opposition parties for the suspension of the electoral process, saying the calls were unjustified.

