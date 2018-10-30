Rwanda sets up Ebola response center at border with DR Congo

Rwandan Ministry of Health has set up an Ebola center in Rubavu district bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) as part of overall preparedness against the disease, an official said on Tuesday.



The functions of the center, which was inaugurated on Monday, include Ebola screening and treatment, said Jose Nyamusore, head of Epidemic Surveillance and Response Division at Rwanda Biomedical Center, at a media briefing in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda.



The establishment of the fully-equipped center is part of the major national Ebola preparedness and response plan, Nyamusore said.



Ebola case management trainings for medical staff at health facilities, security organs, Red Cross volunteers, and community health workers are being conducted by the health ministry with its partners, he said.



The landlocked country has stepped up Ebola awareness and community engagement throughout the country using various communication channels, he added.



Ministry of Health on Monday with its partners conducted a full scale simulation exercise to test the country's readiness in Ebola case detection and management in Rubavu district, following a mock response exercise for Rwandan army medical personnel last week.



Since the outbreak of Ebola in DR Congo, Rwanda has put in place strict prevention measures against the disease.

