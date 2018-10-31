First import expo shows China's commitment to int'l cooperation, Russian minister says

The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) demonstrates China's commitment to international cooperation and further opening up its market to foreign partners, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov has said.For Russian companies and regions, the first CIIE scheduled for Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai is one of the most significant and long-awaited events in recent years, Manturov told Xinhua in a recent interview.The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, along with the Ministry of Economic Development and the Russian Export Center, are preparing for the CIIE, he said."The Russian exposition will present industrial, commercial and investment opportunities of our country as well as promising Russian-Chinese projects," said Manturov, who will also visit the expo.One of the 12 "Guests of Honor," Russia will have an area of over 2,250 square meters at the expo, the minister said.He said this area will feature a photo exhibition on Russia and stands of companies representing food and agricultural products, medical equipment, health products, high-tech equipment, consumer goods and services.In order to stimulate the Russian-Chinese economic and trade partnership, Manturov said Russia has prepared an extensive program, including business sessions on tourism and inter-regional cooperation.He said he believes that the expo will serve as an effective platform for strengthening Russian-Chinese business ties."We also expect that the participation of Russian companies and regions in the CIIE will contribute to the growth of Russian exports not only in China, but also in countries along the Silk Road ," he said.In his opinion, China has demonstrated to the world that it is committed to the policy of reform and opening-up.China champions an open world economy and a multilateral trading system and opposes one-sidedness and protectionism, and Russia shares this position, Manturov said.