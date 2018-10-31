China urges Australia to drop ‘ideological prejudice’ in telecom ban

Describing Australia's ban on Chinese telecommunication companies as "discriminatory" measures based on manufactured "excuses," China on Tuesday called on Australia to drop its "ideological prejudice" and create a level playing field for Chinese companies doing business in the country.



Australian officials and think tanks in recent days continued to raise security concerns over Chinese companies' operations in the country and have made accusations about China stealing its technologies, in what Chinese analysts say is an attempt to, in collaboration with other Western powers, derail China's steady rise in telecom and other technologies.



"We urge Australia to abandon ideological prejudice and provide a level playing field for Chinese companies operating in Australia," Lu Kang, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a press briefing, commenting on the latest moves against Chinese companies.



Mike Burgess, the director-general of the Australian Signals Directorate, said on Monday that a ban on Chinese telecom firms such as Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp was needed to protect the country's critical infrastructure, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.



In a speech in the Australian capital of Canberra, Burgess, while not mentioning Huawei or ZTE, suggested that Australia's critical infrastructure could not have been adequately protected if the Chinese companies are allowed to build the country's 5G network, the report said.



In line with measures taken by the US, Australia issued a ban in August to restrict Huawei and ZTE from supplying equipment for 5G development in the country, citing national security risks.



Asked about Burgess' comment, Lu pointed out that cooperation between Chinese and Australian companies is mutually beneficial. "The Australian side should facilitate the cooperation among companies from the two countries, instead of using various excuses to artificially set up obstacles and adopt discriminatory practices," the spokesperson said.



In another move that is likely to add further turmoil to the already souring China-Australia ties, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute accused China of sending military scientists to Australian universities to engage espionage or steal intellectual property.



The report further warned that "universities haven't self-regulated on the issue and haven't controlled the associated security risks" and suggested that the government should "develop clear policies on it."



Chinese analysts said on Tuesday that such accusations are baseless. They are in line with the Australian government's overall approach toward China - a tougher approach that derived from suspicion about China rise's that they perceive as threat, a fantasy to contain China's further development and ideological prejudice against China.



"Australia's accusation is clearly politicized," said Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing, "it comes from the thinking that 'if you win, I lose' in taking such political move because they think China's influence is on the rise and it's bad for Australia."



He noted Australian organizations' hostile stance toward China could also hurt itself and is counterproductive to communications and exchanges among people from different backgrounds.



Xing Guangmei, head of the law studies sector at the Chinese Naval Research Institute, added that "containing China's development in science and technology has become a trend [among Western countries] because China develops very fast mainly on the technological front. They fear and reject China's development in advanced technologies."



Facing such restrictions, China should continue to develop its own technologies such as the BeiDou navigation satellites to break through foreign dominance, Xing noted.



