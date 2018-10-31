China’s Commerce Ministry condemns U.S. for adding Fujian Jinhua into “Entity List”

"China is opposed to the American generalized concept of national security, abuse of export control measures, unilateral sanctions and interference in normal international trade and cooperation," the spokesperson said in a press briefing.



The U.S. Commerce Department had on Monday listed Fujian Jinhua, a manufacturer of semiconductors, in its export control "Entity List, saying it posed "a significant risk" of engaging in activities that might infringe on national security.



"China urges the U.S. side to take measures to immediately stop wrong practices, facilitate and promote normal trade and cooperation between enterprises of both sides, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises of both sides," the Chinese spokesperson added.



Earlier this year, the U.S. government also blocked sales of components to ZTE, a Chinese telecom company.



Trade relations between China and the U.S. have deteriorated during President Donald Trump's tenure, with each side imposing and increasing tariffs on various import products from the other.

