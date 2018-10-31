National reunification, rejuvenation unstoppable: mainland official

National reunification and rejuvenation are the common aspirations of the people, follow general trends and will not be stopped by any force, the Chinese mainland's Taiwan affairs chief stressed Tuesday.



Liu Jieyi, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks while meeting with delegates from Taiwan attending a non-governmental roundtable discussion in Beijing.



Liu said the roundtable discussion was an important activity of non-governmental exchange between the two sides across the Strait, adding that delegates had discussed several topics such as the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations and promoting developing opportunities for youth from Taiwan on the mainland, reaching a series of consensuses.



Guided by the conviction that we are all of the same family and the vision of making development people-centered, the mainland will continue to provide better circumstances for Taiwan compatriots so that they can share the mainland's development opportunities, Liu said.

