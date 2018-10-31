China opposes U.S. unilateral sanctions against Chinese firm

China's Commerce Ministry late Tuesday expressed opposition to the U.S. imposition of unilateral sanctions against a Chinese firm, urging the country to immediately stop its wrong practice.



The statement was made after the U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday decided to restrict exports to China's Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Company by adding it to the "Entity List."



China opposes the U.S. acts of generalizing the concept of national security and abusing export control measures, and opposes the U.S. acts of imposing unilateral sanctions and interfering in enterprises' normal international trade and cooperation, a spokesperson of the ministry said.



China urges the U.S. side to take measures and immediately stop the wrong practice, facilitate and promote normal international trade and cooperation between companies of the two countries and protect their legitimate rights and interests, the spokesperson said.

