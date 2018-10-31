A jaguar eats its breakfast in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Oct. 30, 2018. Zoo "Limpopo" held a Halloween celebration for the animals with breakfast in festive decoration of Halloween. (Xinhua/Andrei Krasnov)

A cat lemur is seen with a pumpkin in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Oct. 30, 2018. Zoo "Limpopo" held a Halloween celebration for the animals with breakfast in festive decoration of Halloween. (Xinhua/Andrei Krasnov)

Tapirs eat breakfast in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Oct. 30, 2018. Zoo "Limpopo" held a Halloween celebration for the animals with breakfast in festive decoration of Halloween. (Xinhua/Andrei Krasnov)