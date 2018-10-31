Autumn scenery of Miyun reservoir in Beijing

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Li Xin

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows the autumn scenery at Miyun reservoir, the capital city's major reserve of drinking water, in Beijing, capital of China. The scenic reservoir nestled in the mountains of northeastern Beijing covers 188 square kilometers and has a storage capacity of 4.3 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)