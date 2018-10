Harvest seen across China

Villagers air rice bundles in Diling Village of Lejiang Town of the Multinational Autonomous County of Longsheng in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

Farmers pick pomelos in Hexing Township of the Liangping District in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Hui)

A villager air harvested grains in Donghu Village of Le'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Zeng Wencai)

Farmers arrange peaches in Tianganghu Township of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Changliang)

Farmers harvest rice in Xinnan Village of Wangjiajing Township in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Dewen)

A fisherman airs fish in Lianyun District of Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Geng Yuhe)

Farmers air gardenia jasminoides in Yangguang Village of Jinxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Deng Xingdong)

Farmers harvest ginger in Cuizhuang Village of Shanting District in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Qimeng)

Farmers pick flowers of chrysanthemum morifolium in Wudi County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Huiqing)

Farmers of a horse farm harvest wild oat grass in Shandan County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Chao)