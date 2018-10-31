China leads the world in female employment: expert

More women are getting employed in China, including 55 percent of online entrepreneurs, which shows that China leads the world in female employment, according to a Chinese expert.

The 12th National Women's Congress opened on Tuesday in Beijing and will review the report of the 11th Executive Council of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF), amend the federation's constitution, and elect its new leadership, according to an ACWF statement.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the congress' opening at the Great Hall of the People.

The meeting was also attended by other CPC and State leaders, including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, all of whom are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

"Chinese female employment rate can reach 45-50 percent, equal to the male employment rate, and far higher than other countries," Ke Qianting, a researcher on feminism and professor at Sun Yat-sen University, told the Global Times on Tuesday, adding that Chinese women have a strong aspiration to work for "self-fulfillment."

As many as 55 percent of Chinese online entrepreneurs are women, the ACWF revealed in 2016.

However, Ke pointed out that some problems remain, such as the lack of social insurance exclusively for Chinese women.

She noted that the national policy should be more concerned about the special needs of women.

The press conference before the congress said "data shows that more than 80 percent of targets in the Outline of 2011-2020 Chinese Women's Development have been reached. Women's sense of gain, happiness and security are continuously improving," People's Daily Overseas Edition reported on Tuesday.

There are 1,659 deputies in the congress, including 1,142 representatives of outstanding women in various industries, the paper.cn reported on Tuesday.

Zhang Yanhong, the vice head of the ACWF's Publicity Department, said deputies of the congress include many splendid females from all walks of life, including agriculture, education and the medical industry, and some of them have made remarkable contributions to manned space missions, and railway and satellite navigation, People's Daily Overseas Edition reported.

He cited Liu Yang, the first female Chinese astronaut to go into space, Olympic table tennis champion Ding Ning, and Wang Shufang, one of the BeiDou navigation satellites' designers.

Wang Weiguo, the propaganda group leader, noted that 29 provinces and cities have established laws and policies on the evaluation mechanism of gender equality to eliminate gender bias in all sectors, especially in employment, to improve the conditions for female development.

ACWF data shows that Chinese women make up 43.1 percent of total employment, Tianjin Daily reported on March 2016.



