Nansha weather stations start operating, to provide forecasts, warnings

A photo taken on April 5 shows the lighthouse on the Nansha Islands' Zhubi Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua









Meteorological stations in the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea officially began operating on Wednesday, which will help fishermen and ships receive accurate weather forecasts.

Meteorological facilities on Yongshu Reef, Zhubi Reef and Meiji Reef, including meteorological stations, aerological stations and weather radar, will offer round-the-clock weather forecasts, China Meteorological Administration announced on Wednesday.

Fishermen and passing vessels will be provided with weather warnings as the South China Sea frequently experiences typhoons, rainstorms and thick fog.

The administration said the facilities will help monitor real-time weather, offering weather forecasts and early warning for marine traffic, rescues and fishermen.

Global Times









