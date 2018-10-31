Ukraine's presidential candidate proposes new int'l format of talks on Ukraine crisis

Ukrainian presidential candidate and opposition party leader Yulia Tymoshenko has proposed a new format of international talks on Ukraine's crisis, called Budapest Plus, the party's press service said Tuesday in a statement.



The format should incorporate the leaders of the countries who have signed the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, according to the statement. These countries include Ukraine, the United States, Britain and Russia.



Tymoshenko said she planned to ask some other major countries to join the format.



Tymoshenko added that after the presidential election in Ukraine, scheduled for March 31, 2019, she will initiate a gathering in the Budapest Plus format.



The conflict in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas started in April 2014, after government forces launched offensives to regain control of the cities and towns seized by armed groups which had declared independence from Kiev.



In June 2014, leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France formed a Normandy format group in an attempt to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.



Besides, the Trilateral Contact Group consisting of representatives from Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) hold regular talks on ways to resolve the conflict.



Under the Budapest memorandum signed in December 1994, Ukraine got security guarantees from the United States, Britain and Russia in exchange for Kiev to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty and surrender what was then the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal.

