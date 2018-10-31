Vietnamese PM to attend China International Import Expo

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE) early next month in Shanghai, China, daily newspaper Nhan Dan (People) reported on Wednesday.



The CIIE, the first import-themed national-level expo in the world, will be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, gathering more than 3,000 companies from over 130 countries and regions.



China remained Vietnam's biggest import market with turnovers of 52.9 billion U.S. dollars in the first 10 months of this year, up 12.4 percent against the same period last year, said Vietnam's General Statistics Office.

