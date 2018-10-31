China arrests 57,000 in crackdown on gang crimes from January-September

Chinese prosecutors have approved the arrest of over 57,000 people suspected of participating in more than 17,000 gang crimes from January to September, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Tuesday.

More than 32,000 suspects were prosecuted, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Zhang Jun, the SPP's procurator-general, said the gang crime crackdown is meant to stop protective umbrellas for criminal organizations.

Over 200 people were arrested for sheltering criminal organizations by concealing their crimes or shielding them from punishment from January to September, Xinhua reported.

The SPP is working with the Ministry of Public Security to supervise the repression on 24 major gang crimes in Central China's Henan Province, North China's Hebei Province and Southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The agency has established an expert group specializing in cracking down on gang crimes, and the team went to Yunnan Province to help oversee the prevention of cross-border crimes.

Prosecutors can work with local agencies, like the one in South China's Guangdong Province, to focus on what locals complained about the most, and approved the arrest of 1,448 suspects allegedly involved in 336 gang crimes in Guangdong.

Global Times



