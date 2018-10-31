China mourns death of Jin Yong who influenced readers home and abroad

Cha Leung-yung or Louis Cha, a renowned Chinese Wuxia novelist known by his pen name Jin Yong, died at 94 at a hospital in Hong Kong on Tuesday. This photo of him was taken on August 12, 2004 in his Hong Kong home. Photo: VCG

China mourned the death of Cha Leung-yung, a renowned Chinese martial arts novelist whose pen name is Jin Yong, highlighting how the Wuxia (chivalrous) spirit and his works' devotion to the nation influenced Chinese both at home and overseas.Cha died in a Hong Kong hospital on Tuesday.Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), issued a statement late Tuesday expressing deep sorrow over the passing of Cha, the Xinhua News Agency reported Wednesday.She called him "a learned man and an acclaimed writer of martial arts novels," saying that "Cha's works inherited the tradition of Chinese classics which integrated history and culture.""On behalf of the HKSAR government, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family," Lam said.Wang Zhimin, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, also sent a message of condolences to Cha's family, Xinhua reported.Hailing Cha as a famous writer and an outstanding newsman, Wang said Cha created a new genre of martial arts and chivalry novels.Wang stressed that "his works, with devotion to family and nation, have influenced the Chinese at home and abroad in a profound way."Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press conference on Wednesday that "Cha is a great writer respected on both sides of the Taiwan Strait."Cha wrote 15 novels. He had developed a new world for Chinese literature and expanded the content of Chinese culture with his works, Ma said.Alibaba founder Jack Ma Yun was also a big fan of Cha's. Alibaba employees would give themselves nicknames drawn from characters from Cha's novels, according to a South China Morning Post report."It's a huge loss for Chinese people around the world, and it's especially sad for us at Alibaba as we have embraced his writings as part of our corporate culture," Ma said."The Wuxia spirit Cha promoted has become a core value of Alibaba," Ma said. "He will always be in my heart," he added.Global Times