Urine demand: Papermaker scrambles for young boy pee ahead of Singles’ Day rush

Li Wende collects boy's urine to make traditional bamboo paper. In 2017, his paper mill used more than 1,500 liters of collected urine in the pulp's fermenting process. Photo: VCG

A maker of traditional Chinese paper getting ready for the upcoming Singles' Day mega sale said he's short on one very key ingredient - the urine of little boys."Every year end we need to restock on urine. And we're running low," said Li Wende, who operates a small mill that produces yuanshu paper in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province."So we've been asking around for children's pee to collect," he added.For about 1,000 years, the Hangzhou area has been known for producing yuanshu calligraphy paper made from bamboo fiber soaked in the urine of boys.Li explains that human urine is essential for pulp fermentation to give the paper its desired qualities."Black ink stands out better on yuanshu paper - it appears darker and shinier," Li said.The unique process was recognized on China's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2006.In recent years, Li, who also runs an online store, has been showered with orders for Singles' Day, China's online shopping event that falls on November 11.In short supply of boy's urine, Li is busy hanging up posters that offer a golden opportunity: 200 yuan ($30) a bucket for what he normally pays 20 yuan.Li said last year, he went through about 1,500 liters of pee. This year he's short about 250 liters, and with Singles' Day approaching, the pressure is building up."I've been really anxious about it these past couple of days," Li said.Feng Video