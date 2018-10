Four Qilu trans-Eurasian freight trains depart from East China's Shandong Province on Wednesday. Heading to key cities along the routes of the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative (BRI) including Moscow, Tashkent and Astana, the freight trains are full of containers loading such commodities as components, autos and construction materials. Since 2011, over 11,000 trans-Eurasian freight trains have been opened, reaching 44 cities in 15 European countries. Photo: VCG