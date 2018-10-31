Croatia issues warning for the Adriatic

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows boats affected by strong wind in Zadar, Croatia. Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service issued orange and red warning for the Adriatic during last weekend, as southeasterly wind and heavy rains battered most of the coast. (Xinhua/Dino Stanin)

A man looks at a capsized boat after strong wind in Zadar, Croatia, on Oct. 30, 2018. Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service issued orange and red warning for the Adriatic during last weekend, as southeasterly wind and heavy rains battered most of the coast. (Xinhua/Dino Stanin)

A woman walks past an area littered with stones and driftwood after strong wind in Rijeka, Croatia, on Oct. 30, 2018. Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service issued orange and red warning for the Adriatic during last weekend, as southeasterly wind and heavy rains battered most of the coast. (Xinhua/Nel Pavletic)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows a parking lot littered with stones and driftwood after strong wind in Rijeka, Croatia. Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service issued orange and red warning for the Adriatic during last weekend, as southeasterly wind and heavy rains battered most of the coast. (Xinhua/Nel Pavletic)