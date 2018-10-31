New highway open to traffic

A view of the Baiyangdian Highway in Baoding, North China's Hebei Province on Wednesday. The highway has officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. With a length of 29.67 kilometers, it links Baoding and Baiyangdian in Xiongan New Area, and will help promote the development and construction of Xiongan. China announced the establishment of the Xiongan New Area on April 1, 2017, as part of measures to transfer non-capital functions out of Beijing and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. Photo: VCG