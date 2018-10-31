Chinese apps and games must crack down on child predators

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

A Suzhou mother reportedly recently swiped the screen of her smartphone to see a video of her 11-year-old daughter totally nude circulating on WeChat.The fifth-grade girl, named Fang Fang, likes playing online computer games and makes friends with many online strangers to communicate about gaming.Fang Frang recently met a young man surnamed Gao who promised to prepay her game account in exchange for her nude videos, according to local media reports in East China's Jiangsu Province. The innocent, naive girl filmed herself and sent the video to Gao, who of course never fulfilled his promise. He even threatened her with extortion if she didn't send him more nude videos.After Fang Fang blocked his messages, Gao uploaded her nude video on WeChat. Fang Fang's mother reported it to the police as soon as she saw the video and the suspect was quickly captured by local police. Gao was given only an 18-month prison sentence, however, for the crime of acting indecently against a child.According to Sun Xiaofang, head of the juvenile court of Suzhou Industrial Park People's Court, the nature of Gao's behavior conducted through the internet is considered the same as direct contact with her body. It was not the first case of a Chinese child falling victim to online predators in the digital era.Previous reports have exposed a popular children's social networking platform, where many male pedophiles lure young girls by funding or prepaying their game accounts in exchange for live nude chats or even agreeing to meet offline for sex.In the past, it was more difficult for pedophiles to find young victims, but now these perverts can hide in the darkest corners of the vast internet and just wait for unsuspecting children with smartphones to sign up for social networking apps and games. Sadly, many Chinese parents are grossly unaware of what is really taking place online between their child and other netizens.These days, most Chinese children have access to digital devices and the internet. Even my 2-year-old daughter, who has yet to utter a single sentence, can skillfully swipe open her favorite games on my iPhone and iPad. However, it is my opinion that adolescents should use digital devices and the internet only under a parents' close supervision.Electronics and the internet are double-edged swords. Digital devices such as desktops, tablets, smartphones and e-books have brought great changes to every aspect of our daily life and work. You can ride public transportation or go shopping by simply swiping your smartphones. Programing and software make work more efficient. Education apps make studying more fun than tough for students.Nevertheless, there are many hidden traps. Cases of phishing websites swindling money and other crimes committed online are often reported. Especially among adolescents who lack common sense or self-protection, electronics connecting to the internet puts them in very dangerous situations. Pedophiles can obtain nude photos and videos from them without ever once meeting face-to-face.The reason why fifth-grader Fang Fang fell victim to predator Gao is because of her ignorance of the virtual world, which stems from her parents indifference about their daughter's hobbies, and probably also a lack of sex education.Since today's children tend to be precocious far earlier than older generations and can obtain access to adult content at early ages, Chinese parents should have the awareness to protect their children from not only old men but elder adolescents. Gao was in fact a juvenil who neither works nor goes to school.Gaming and social networking apps designers and government internet regulators should take more strict measures to protect children from online predators. Just like YouTube does, WeChat should also adopt a zero-tolerance policy against pornography, especially videos and pics involving nude children. The app should immediately suspend the accounts of any users who upload, download or even comment on lewd content involving underage boys and girls.Protecting children in the digital era requires a joint effort from parents and society. It takes a village.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.