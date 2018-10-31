CIIE launches WeChat program

QR code for the China International Import Expo (CIIE) official WeChat mini program Photo:Huang Lanlan

Shanghai administration launched the official WeChat mini program for China International Import Expo CIIE on Wednesday.It provides visitors with bilingual expo information including exhibitor and product introductions, event schedules, press releases and guide maps. Other service information such as local restaurants, hotels, shopping malls and tourist attractions are also available on the mini program.By searching "China International Import Expo" on WeChat's mini program page, WeChat users can directly use it without downloading an app.