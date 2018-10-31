Job market remains buoyant

China's job market remained stable in the first three quarters of this year as the urban unemployment rate continued to drop, with emerging industries being the biggest employer, official data showed.
Some 11.07 million new jobs were created from January to September, 100,000 more than the same period a year ago, Lu Aihong, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security
, said Wednesday at a press briefing.
"We fulfilled the full-year target a quarter earlier," Lu said, adding that employment is stable for college graduates and the rural migrant labor force.
The registered unemployment rate in urban areas came to 3.82 percent at the end of September, edging down from 3.83 percent three months ago.