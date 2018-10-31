Food and ag section of CIIE expo celebrate green

Stalls and booths at the food and agricultural products section of the forthcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) are decorated with green plants and colorful flowers to express the city's concern for environmental protection, Xinmin Evening News reported Wednesday.



Zhang Xiaohui, a staff member of a local exhibition service, said that all the plants and flowers they use are real and recyclable, which supports the expo's green theme. The expo area also contains technological elements, for instance, visitors are able to trace the source and knowledge of food products, such as sea food and dairy, wine, meats, fruits and vegetables, via multimedia display cases at the event.



The food and agricultural products sector of CIIE covers about 60,000 square meters, boasting the most represented countries and regions and enterprises at the event. The expo will present fresh foods from across the world as well as foodstuff processed by modern technologies.

