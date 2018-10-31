Foreigners can report entry information online

Foreign visitors qualified for Shanghai's 144-hour visa-free transit policy can now report their entry information in advance by using an online system, Shanghai Observer reported Wednesday.



With the new system, the check-in process will be shortened by nearly 20 minutes. When arriving at any Shanghai port of entry, foreigners can print the entry card on an automatic machine by themselves to complete their check-in process.



The system will give prompt feedback if the applicant fails any requirement for the 144-hour policy. The new measure will also help facilitate visitors to the first China International Import Expo.



The city started its 144-hour visa-free transit in 2016. Citizens from 53 countries and regions with the correct certification are allowed to travel without a tourist visa in the Yangtze River Delta region.

