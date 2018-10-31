Company top management talk about plans for upcoming CIIE import expo

Lim Chee Yiong, president of Zeno Group Photo: Courtesy of Zeno Group







Stephen Shafer, president of 3M Greater China Area Photo: Courtesy of 3M

Huang Chenhong, global executive vice president and president of Greater China at Dell Technologies Photo: Courtesy of Dell Technologies

The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, and more than 3,000 enterprises from over 130 countries and regions will display and sell their products and services. These exhibitors regard this event as a big platform for them to communicate with the public, the media and experts from various industries. The Global Times recently interviewed a number of executives from some of the exhibitors attending the upcoming CIIE. They will introduce how they are preparing for the forthcoming event, their expectations of the expo and their future plans in the Chinese market. Our interviewees today are Lim Chee Yiong, president of Zeno Group, Stephen Shafer, president of 3M Greater China Area and Huang Chenhong, global executive vice president and president of Greater China at Dell Technologies.As a Malaysia-based liquor importer, our main product is French cognac. Cognac was first imported to Malaysia about 70 years ago, and has gradually become well known in the Chinese market. This time we will mainly promote the cognac brand Godet, which has over 230 years of history.Twenty years ago, I went to China for the first time to import Chinese products. Because Chinese products were still at relatively low prices, which could gain us more profits at that time. What impressed me most was that I once lived at a hotel in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, where I saw lots of old, shabby construction. But when I went to the city again three months later, none of the small, low houses were there anymore; they'd all been replaced by gleaming new buildings. China carries out its reform and opening-up at an amazing rocket speed; I think it develops dozens of times faster than any other countries! In the early years, Chinese products were known by Malaysians for their low prices, but also their low quality. Today, however, made-in-China items are regarded as competitive both in price and quality.CIIE has a profound meaning: it sends a signal to the world that China is no longer the "world's factory" with many exports but few imports. This expo declares confidently that China is attaching importance to two-way trade. Through the expo, I hope that our products can be better known by Chinese customers, and our company can luckily gain market share in China.Overall, 30 percent of all French cognacs are sold to China. As one of the first companies that brought this liquor to China, our goal is to bring more time-honored French cognac brands to China and let an increasing number of people know about them. Undoubtedly, we will spend more time and energy in exploring the Chinese market in the future.At CIIE, we will present a variety of new products and solutions, as well as forward-looking innovative technologies under the theme of "3M Science Makes Life Safer and Healthier." One example in how we are delivering on this theme is with our broad portfolio of Air Quality solutions. Some of the new products we will be exhibiting include our newly-launched PM2.5-protection respirators designed specifically for kids between 7 and 12 years old and our brand new intelligent Vehicle Air Purifier system. Both products feature our core electrostatic non-woven filtration technology and are designed to ensure you are protecting every breathe, even when you are away from home and on the go. We are also expanding our Air Quality line-up to include a first ever Formaldehyde Removal Car Mat as an added way to ensure your car cabin air is safe and healthy.As a company, we've really been growing up in China, contributing to China's own growth and development along the way. When we first entered the market back in 1984, the very beginning of the reform and opening-up, we were one of the first multinationals here in China and the first in Shanghai. We came with some very basic products to help serve the infrastructure expansion in China. Then we brought a lot of products that helped manufacturers become more productive and provided better assembling solutions. As we looked to continue to grow, safety started to become more important for China, so we introduced our full range of safety solutions. Today, our healthcare and consumer portfolios are very big and relevant to the Chinese market. As a company, we've introduced over 60,000 products into China, all of them serving different markets and leveraging our material science expertise and innovation capabilities.CIIE provides an excellent platform for multinationals, including us, to showcase our outstanding products and solutions, as well as strengthen our cooperation and exchange with Chinese stakeholders. It's a place for people to learn about us and for us to learn about other people.We are investing in China for the long term and believe in the market opportunities here. We plan to continue to work and operate here in China and continue to grow and develop along with China just has we have done successfully over the past 34 years.Of all the Fortune 500 companies, Dell Technologies was the first to sign with CIIE. In the intelligent and high-end equipment exhibition area, Dell Technologies occupies 500 square meters of booth space. There, Dell's vision of "In China, For China" and the achievements of 20 years' deep cultivation of the Chinese market will be introduced in a comprehensive and multi-angle way. At the same time, Dell Technologies will present its latest products and solutions in AR, IoT, telecommunications, energy, medical treatments and other vertical industries via its seven major brands at CIIE, with more than 100 products and solutions to be exhibited.In 1998, Dell began its business in China. On the 20th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up policy, the year 1998 is now seen as the first year of China's internet age. Many internet companies including Sina, Sohu and NetEase were established, as China officially stepped into the Internet Age. Since then, China's information industry has continuously risen. During this period, we can see that the economy has been developing continuously, rapidly and healthily, constantly optimizing foreign investment policies and environment, and promoting a deeper and higher level of opening-up to the outside world. For Dell Technologies, China is not only a vital market, but also an attractive resource destination worth investing in.Dell Technologies is pleased to see that the first CIIE fully demonstrates China's determination and confidence to expand its opening up to the world. Through this expo, exhibitors from all over the world will be able to directly connect with Chinese consumers and import enterprises, promoting their market development in China and obtaining the opportunity to better share the dividends of China's development. The expo also helps to expand domestic demand and upgrade consumption, which is also an opportunity for China's manufacturing industry to transform and optimize. We are very fortunate to be able to be the first to take part in CIIE among all Fortune 500 companies.Dell Technologies will continue to take root in China, actively fulfilling our commitments, aligning with Chinese government policies and actively participating in the implementation of national initiatives including Internet Plus, intelligent manufacturing and the Belt and Road initiative. Dell will promote the digital transformation of various industries, continue to take root in markets, society and in China and increase our investment further. Our goal is to provide better products, services and solutions to Chinese customers and to win the digital future together.

The waterfront space in Yangpu distrct of Shanghai is decorated with publicity posters to welcome the upcoming China International Import Expo. Photo: VCG