2-year-old found on Shanghai bus

An unattended toddler in Shanghai caught a driver and passengers by surprise after he managed to slip onto a city bus by himself.



The boy had been missing for about 90 minutes before he was reunited with his parents, Knews reported Monday.



Surveillance footage captures the moment the two-year-old boy, carrying a baby bottle in his mouth, crawled up the stairs of the Songjiang district bus.



The little boy had followed a woman holding her similarly aged son on the bus, which led the driver, Shen Lianping, to assume they were together, Knews reported.



The woman only noticed the boy when he came over to sit next to her son.



"Who is this boy's mother? He is not my baby. How did he get on the bus?" the woman asked passengers, video shows. "I thought they were your twins," a passenger is heard saying.



Shen and passengers quickly realized what had happened and gave the boy a seat up front.



"I made sure some of the kind passengers looked after him," Shen said. "Then I brought him back to the dispatch center at the bus terminal. The police showed up there."



By that time the boy's father, surnamed Wang, had already reported him missing and expressed his gratitude to driver Shen, police and the passengers for their kindness.



"Without your help, we cannot imagine what the consequences would have been," Wang said.



Global Times

